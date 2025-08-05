Skip to Content
Sunline offers ‘Haul Pass’ program giving students free transportation to school

Many students are slated to return back to school, with an opportunity for high school and college students across the valley to get to class for free.

The opportunity is part of a program offered by the Sunline Transit Agency called "Haul Pass."

The agency says all students have to do is fill out an application online.

Once it is approved, students will be able to receive a pass to show their bus driver before hitting the road.

The program has been around for several years, but officials say to this day a lot of people don't know about it. 

“We love to make sure that students can get around without having to worry about needing a vehicle or maybe having their parents take them. They can be completely independent and actually go to where they need to go.” said Edit Hernandez, Sunline Transit Agency's Director of Board and Legislative Affairs

Suneline says that it has noticed a steady increase of students using "haul pass" in recent years.

For more information visit https://www.sunline.org/fares-passes/haul-pass 

