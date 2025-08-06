Indio set to host Business Resource Fair in September

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- Indio Business Connect is set to host a Business Resource Fair to connect local business communities with services that foster business growth and success.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, September 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chavez Events located on 45330 Jackson Street.

The free event gives local businesses the chance to explore small business funding opportunities, access workforce training and hiring support, as well as give entrepreneurs a chance to discover different resources.

“Our goal is to empower Indio’s diverse business community by connecting them with the partners, programs, and people that can help them thrive,” said Mayor Glenn Miller. “Whether you’re looking to start a business, expand your workforce, or explore new funding avenues, this event is a one-stop shop.”

Indio Business Connect says this fair provides networking opportunities and collaboration across industries.

For more information on how to participate in the event, contact the City of Indio Economic Development team at econdev@indio.org or visit www.indio.org.

