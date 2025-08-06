Palm Springs Animal Shelter Not Taking Cats Due to Contagious Virus

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is not taking in any cats or kittens until next week due to a contagious virus in the facility.

The shelter said a temporary pause was instituted on July 31 because of an outbreak of oral ulcers present only in cats.

Oral ulcers, or stomatitis, were described as sores in the tongue, gums or inner cheeks, and most commonly spread if a feline isn't vaccinated or an underlying cause isn't treated in time.

A staff member told City News Service on Wednesday that the virus was present only at the Palm Sprints shelter and spread quickly due to overcrowding. It was not affecting operations at the four shelters run by Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Normal operations at the Palm Springs shelter should resume by Aug. 13, officials said. Residents who find cats within the city before then were advised to contact the admissions team at 760-416-5718, and they will provide additional options for the feline.

Like other shelters in Southern California, the Palm Springs facility continues to experience overcrowding, and will host a Clear the Shelters event to battle overpopulation for large dogs and cats, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16-17 at 4575 E. Mesquite Ave.

All adoption fees will be waived that weekend due to generous members of the Coachella Valley community.

In addition, NBC Palm Springs will broadcast the event, and all adoptions will come with two free tickets to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert and an adoption package from Tailwaggers Pet Food and Supplies.

Officials said kennels currently house about three dogs each and face

overcrowding especially with larger dogs.

More information can be found at psanimalshelter.org.