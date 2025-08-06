Skip to Content
Rosa Fire evacuees seek shelter at Palm Desert Community Center

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Palm Desert Community Center is serving as the evacuation site for Rosa Fire victims.

According to the Desert Recreation District, the facility's basketball courts are closed to the public to provide shelter to those displaced. The gym, lobby and multipurpose rooms remain open.

It comes as fire crews grapple with the 1,600+ acre Rosa Fire, and evacuation zones remain in place for the area of Alpine Village and Pinyon Pines.

The full list of evacuation sites include:

  • Desert Community Center, 43900 San Pablo Ave., Palm Desert
  • Anza Community Center, 56630 Highway 371, Anza
  • Animal evacuations at San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand Ave., San Jacinto
  • Animal evacuations at Coachella Valley Animal Campus, 72050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms

Tonight, News Channel 3 gives a look inside the Palm Desert site and the need of those displaced.

