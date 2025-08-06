Valley Wide Employment Expo returns in September

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The annual Valley Wide Employment Expo will be held on September 17.

On September 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Valley Wide Employment Expo will take place in the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino- Special Events Center in Indio.

Throughout this event, residents will have the chance to meet with top employers and receive free transportation to the expo with an RSVP.

Prior to the event, a free prep workshop is available to help prospective employees stand out.

This free workshop will take place on September 11, with an English workshop at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and a Spanish workshop at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

In the free class, the public will receive information about resume help, interview tips, job fair prep, and professional wardrobe advice from Desert Best Friend’s Closet.

To register for this event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-wide-employment-expo-tickets-1349181601489

