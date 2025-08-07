Skip to Content
Doctors see an increase in ‘Brain Fog’ in valley patients

Published 6:17 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Valley doctors say they're seeing an increase in patients with "Brain Fog."

Brain fog is a term used to describe a range of cognitive symptoms, including impaired concentration, memory lapses and mental fatigue. Doctors say it's common after covid but can also be caused by stress or underlying conditions.

Officials say it's important for people with severe brain fog to seek medical attention.

Dr. Elaine Fogel Schneider, local psychologist says, "These are highly intelligent individuals. Some are working, some are retired, but it really affects their ability to have their daily lives functioning at a higher capacity." 

Doctors say poor sleep, dehydration and lack of exercise can also contribute to brain fog. This condition affects individuals capability to problem solve.

Fogel Schneider says that brain fog can lift in several weeks following the viral infection that brought it on. Staying hydrated, getting proper rest, exercising and eating healthy can assist in reducing the brain fog. 

Doctors urge people suffering from these symptoms to reach out to local doctors for assistance to combat this issue. 

