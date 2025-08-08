Marsha P. Johnson LGBTQ+ Youth Center hosts back-to-school open house and supply drive

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Marsha P. Johnson LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-In Center is hosting it's Back-to-School Open House and School Supply Drive, taking place on Friday, August 8, 2025. This special event is dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ and allied youth as they prepare for the new school year.

Throughout the day, the center will be distributing free school supplies to youth in need, helping to ensure they start the year equipped and confident. Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the center and learn more about the safe, welcoming, and affirming environment it provides for young people in the community.

In addition to offering resources, the open house is a chance for community members to come together, connect with one another, and show their support for LGBTQ+ youth.

The event will be held from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 340 S. Farrell Drive, Suite A106, in Palm Springs, California. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance by visiting the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1482148087829?aff=oddtdtcreator.