Numerous flight delays reported at Palm Springs International

UPDATE: 8/7/25 8:04 AM - A brief outage led to a temporary ground stop at the airport. According to the airport administration, the ground stop has now been lifted, and flights are gradually returning to normal operations.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - We are tracking breaking news in Palm Springs, where a number of morning flights have been delayed at Palm Springs International Airport.

The airport's flight status web page showed that nine outgoing flights were delayed.

KESQ News Channel 3 has heard from travelers at the airport that the cause of the delays is equipment-related.

Delayed passenger, Chris Schultzy, shared this photo with KESQ, saying the Southwest Airlines flight he was on had been stuck and sitting on their airport's tarmac for an hour and a half.

We are working to get a comment from the airport administration on the cause for the numerous delays and will bring you updates as we get them.

Travelers may want to call ahead before heading to the airport for a flight today.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news alert.