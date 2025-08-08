Skip to Content
News

Numerous flight delays reported at Palm Springs International

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 8:41 AM
Published 7:45 AM

UPDATE: 8/7/25 8:04 AM - A brief outage led to a temporary ground stop at the airport. According to the airport administration, the ground stop has now been lifted, and flights are gradually returning to normal operations.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - We are tracking breaking news in Palm Springs, where a number of morning flights have been delayed at Palm Springs International Airport.

The airport's flight status web page showed that nine outgoing flights were delayed.

KESQ News Channel 3 has heard from travelers at the airport that the cause of the delays is equipment-related.

Delayed passenger, Chris Schultzy, shared this photo with KESQ, saying the Southwest Airlines flight he was on had been stuck and sitting on their airport's tarmac for an hour and a half.

We are working to get a comment from the airport administration on the cause for the numerous delays and will bring you updates as we get them.

Travelers may want to call ahead before heading to the airport for a flight today.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news alert.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content