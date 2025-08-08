Power still out for 1,000 in Pinyon Pines and Mountain Center as Rosa Fire recovery continues

PINYON PINES, Calif. (KESQ)Day five of the Rosa Fire brings improved containment, but for many in the evacuation zone, life is far from normal. Along Pinyon Drive near Mountain Center, the focus has shifted from fighting flames to restoring power...and that’s proving to be its own uphill battle.

Roughly 1,000 customers remain without electricity, according to Kevin Short, General Manager with Anza Electric Cooperative.

"Right now it's roughly 500 services, so roughly a thousand people," Short explained. "Because of damage that we’ve got from our line moving into Anza, we can’t feed this area right now,” Short explained.

Crews have trucked in massive gasoline-powered generators to keep some lights on, refueling them every eight hours until permanent repairs can be made.

Short estimates the full fix will take “another four or five days,” with normal power expected to return sometime next week.

In the meantime, workers are racing to keep the generators running and repairs moving forward, all while contending with a punishing heat wave.

Pullara lives in Mountain Center and says, the wait is wearing thin. “Terrible. Stressful,” he said.

Pullara has been staying at a home down the hill with six animals after losing power, while also caring for a neighbor whose dog died in the fire.

“Hopefully they’ll get the power on today or tomorrow and then we can get back to normal life again," he explained. "Our animals are… displaced and it’s difficult to deal with.”

Despite the frustration, Short says coordination between the cooperative, county agencies, and Cal Fire has been strong.

“I’d like to really extend my thanks to all the firefighters… and everybody at the county and all of our members up here on the hill,” he said.

The Rosa Fire is now 40% contained.

Some residents in evacuation warning zones have been allowed to return, but evacuation orders remain in place for others.