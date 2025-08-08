Woman struck and killed in traffic collision in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 37-year-old woman was killed in a traffic collision Wednesday night in Yucca Valley, authorities said.

The crash was first reported just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Prescott Avenue.

Deputies were called out to a collision involving a pedestrian. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a woman, identified as Carmen Yolanda Barker, from San Bernardino, unresponsive in the roadway.

Barker was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation. Preliminary investigations revealed the traffic collision does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.