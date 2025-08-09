Locals attend PS Psychedelic Society event for decriminalizing natural psychedelic plants

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Psychedelic Society is looking to decriminalize natural psychedelic plants. Organizers and attendees say the plants can be used in medicinal and therapeutic ways.

Six California cities have decriminalized psychedelics since 2019, including hallucinogenic plants and mushrooms. The psychedelic society wants Palm Springs to be the seventh.

Saturday afternoon, 70 community members gathered to listen to Dr. Larry Norris, the event speaker and organizer. The discussion included conversations about the society's mission, what steps community members can take and the benefits psychedelic plants can bring.

Norris tells News Channel 3 the society hopes to meet with the Palm Springs City Council and find a sponsor by the end of the year. He says process for decriminalization averages 18 months to reach approval.

Many residents shared how they've seen psychedelic plants be used for therapeutic or medicinal purposes in their lives or people they know. They say they hope with further education and research, they will be able to reach decriminalization status and reduce the stigmas around psychedelics.

