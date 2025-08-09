Skip to Content
News

Robbery Reported at Don Roberto Jewelers in Palm Desert

Brandan Miller
By
New
Published 6:06 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Deputies responded to a robbery Saturday afternoon according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Video showed people breaking glass and running out of Don Roberto Jewelers at "The Shops at Palm Desert".

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. when multiple suspects entered the businesses wearing masks and carrying hammers. Authorities said the suspects smashed display cases, stole merchandise, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported. As of Saturday evening, no suspects were in custody. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content