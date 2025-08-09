Robbery Reported at Don Roberto Jewelers in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Deputies responded to a robbery Saturday afternoon according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Video showed people breaking glass and running out of Don Roberto Jewelers at "The Shops at Palm Desert".

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. when multiple suspects entered the businesses wearing masks and carrying hammers. Authorities said the suspects smashed display cases, stole merchandise, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported. As of Saturday evening, no suspects were in custody. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.