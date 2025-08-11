Cash leaves four injured after two cars flip

By Metia Carroll

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — Four people are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Slidell.

The crash happened on I-10 eastbound before the Gause Boulevard exit.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1, both cars flipped, with one of them landing off the roadway in heavy underbrush.

One passenger had been thrown out of their car.

Dramatic video from a Slidell firefighter showed the harrowing rescue caught on camera. You can watch that video in the player above.

Four passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital.

No other information has been provided at this time.

