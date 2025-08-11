DSUSD Superintendent Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar ready for the new school year

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Sands Unified School District students return back to school soon.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with DSUSD Superintendent Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar, asking her a variety of questions about the new school year and some of the biggest issues facing the district.

She says everyone needs to be aware there is a major road construction happening throughout the district, which could cause delays in getting students to school on time.

Dr. May-Vollmar also says there is important information for parents on the lanyards that secondary students wear, which includes a QR code.

She says of the lanyards, "Once they pick those up before school starts, take a little time to review that with them. It's got emergency phone numbers on it; it has information on it for our anonymous reporting system, which is really important for us to work together to keep everyone safe. It also has a code for students to request assistance if they need counseling or support."

DSUSD students go back to class August 20th.