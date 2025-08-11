High school girls flag football kicks off third season in the valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Girls flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and we're seeing that here in the desert.

After just two local teams in 2023, we have 9 teams here in 2025.

The league season kicked off on Monday night with two games in town, Shadow Hills at La Quinta and Palm Desert at Palm Springs.

Shadow Hills, the favorite to win the league title, shutout La Quinta 33-0 on the road in their opener. Led by reigning league MVP Xitlali Fregoso, the Lady Knights look like the team to beat this year.

Palm Desert also picked up a road win to start league, defeating Palm Springs 13-9. The Aztecs were led by Naomi Plunkett's two-TD performance, including a game-winning punt return.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of girls flag football throughout the season.