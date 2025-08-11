Inside look at D’Coffee Bouteaque’s new location a year after arson fire

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A community favorite has reopened its doors a year after a devastating arson fire.

D’Coffee Bouteaque is back at a new location at 36901 Cook st. Suite 8, Palm Desert, California 92211.

Miriam Rodriguez, owner, said getting to this point wasn't easy.

"We lost absolutely everything," Rodriguez said. "At one point, we almost lost our house."

Stay with News Channel 3 for a look inside the new space and how other impacted businesses are doing at 10 and 11 p.m.