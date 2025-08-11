Skip to Content
News

Inside look at D’Coffee Bouteaque’s new location a year after arson fire

By
New
Published 7:05 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)  - A community favorite has reopened its doors a year after a devastating arson fire.

D’Coffee Bouteaque is back at a new location at 36901 Cook st. Suite 8, Palm Desert, California 92211.

Miriam Rodriguez, owner, said getting to this point wasn't easy.

"We lost absolutely everything," Rodriguez said. "At one point, we almost lost our house."

Stay with News Channel 3 for a look inside the new space and how other impacted businesses are doing at 10 and 11 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content