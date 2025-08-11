Pair to stand trial for allegedly killing teen at post-prom party in La Quinta

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two young men accused of gunning down a 17-year-old boy during a confrontation at a prom afterparty in La Quinta must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled today.

Elijah Alfredo Martinez of Bermuda Dunes and Dominick Cruz Venecia of Coachella -- both 19 -- allegedly killed the victim, identified as La Quinta High School senior Jaden Ramos, 17.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Larson Justice Center Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Arthur Hester found there was sufficient evidence to bound both defendants over for trial on the murder count and sentence-enhancing gun use allegations.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Aug. 27 at the Indio courthouse.

Hester permitted the pair to remain free on bond pending further proceedings.

According to sheriff's officials, the alleged attack occurred about 2:30 a.m. on May 19, 2024, in the 79-000 block of Paseo Del Rey, near La Quinta Park.

According to Sgt. Lance Stoyer, deputies were sent to the location to investigate reports of a shooting, but couldn't find a victim. However, they were soon informed that a boy had been taken from the area to a Coachella Valley hospital for treatment.

Stoyer said Ramos arrived at the trauma center "with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."

The teenager died a short time later.

Martinez and Venecia were identified the same day as suspects, and detectives eventually obtained sufficient evidence to serve arrest warrants on each -- Martinez on Airport Boulevard in Thermal the following day, and Venecia near the intersection of Avenue 50 and Mazatlan Drive in Coachella the following night.

They were taken into custody without incident.

A possible motive for the slaying wasn't disclosed. The criminal complaint alleges Venecia was the gunman.

Neither defendant has documented prior felony convictions in adult court. Juvenile records were unavailable.