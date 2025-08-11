Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Donates 500 Backpacks for Giveaway

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians has donated 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to Coachella Valley Unified School District students for a giveaway event tomorrow in Thermal.

The drive-thru distribution will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 87225 Church Street, near the district office, and will continue while supplies last. At least one child must be present in the vehicle with an adult, according to the district.

The Tribe's annual school donations are part of an effort to give back to communities near its reservation lands throughout the Coachella Valley and to support education.

In total, the Tribe will have provided 1,800 backpacks to students across the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin this year, officials said.

In addition to the backpacks, the district will also receive a "half- palette of school supplies,'' according to a statement from the Tribe.