Skip to Content
News

Backpack Bonanza at Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

By
Updated
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:57 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Backpack Bonanza this Thursday.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school costs are projected to average $875 per student. To help ease the burden for low-income families, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is giving stuffed backpacks to local students. The event will begin at 6:30 AM on Thursday.

Backpacks and supplies can also be dropped off at the CVRM located at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

Backpacks, spiral notebooks, yellow highlighters, pencil sharpeners, lined paper, and all other related supplies are needed. Donations of backpacks and supplies are welcome until August 13. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content