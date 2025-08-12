Backpack Bonanza at Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Backpack Bonanza this Thursday.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school costs are projected to average $875 per student. To help ease the burden for low-income families, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is giving stuffed backpacks to local students. The event will begin at 6:30 AM on Thursday.

Backpacks and supplies can also be dropped off at the CVRM located at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

Backpacks, spiral notebooks, yellow highlighters, pencil sharpeners, lined paper, and all other related supplies are needed. Donations of backpacks and supplies are welcome until August 13. Children must be present to receive a backpack.