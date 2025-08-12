Desert Recreation District hosting after school programs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Desert Recreation District is making the back-to-school transition easier for both parents and students by offering a wide variety of accessible after-school programs. In partnership with the Desert Sands Unified School District, they provide enriching activities directly on school campuses.

These programs include a mix of educational support, along with creative and physical outlets like gymnastics, art, and interactive learning sessions. Kids also receive healthy snacks and plenty of time for active play.

In addition to school based programs, Desert Recreation District operates Kids Clubs in select apartment communities.