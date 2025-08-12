Menifee police officer taken into custody following sexual assault allegations

MENIFEE, Calif. (CNS) - A Menifee police officer was taken into custody Tuesday following a complaint involving sexual assault allegations.

Investigators determined there was sufficient evidence to support the arrest of Officer Juan Pensina on Tuesday at approximately 12:45 p.m., according to the Menifee Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of a criminal and administrative investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

"Following the receipt of this complaint, a preliminary investigation was immediately conducted, during which an employee of the department was identified in connection with the allegations," police said in a statement.

Pensina was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center, but the details of charges he possibly face were not disclosed. Police said that a "thorough and impartial" investigation was conducted by Menifee officers, along with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit, after receiving a formal request on July 24.

The initial complaint was received by the Menifee Police Department's Professional Standards Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged sexual assault is urged to call Riverside County Sheriff's Department Master Investigator Andrade at 951-1701 with reference case number MB25-205-0002.