Shooting stars over the desert: Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday night in Joshua Tree & Coachella Valley

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Perseids meteor shower, one of the year’s most anticipated night-sky events, peaks Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and skywatchers across the Coachella Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Joshua Tree are preparing for the show.

The shower runs from mid-July through late August, but this year’s peak lands just three days after the full Sturgeon Moon. Unfortunately, the bright - waning gibbous will wash out all but the brightest streaks.

Under dark, moonless skies the Perseids can produce up to 100 meteors an hour, but NASA and the American Meteor Society say this year’s rates will be closer to 10–20 per hour locally, with occasional fireballs still possible.

When is the best time to watch?

Predicted max: 12–1 a.m. PDT Wednesday (Aug. 13), when the radiant in the constellation Perseus is high in the sky.

The American Meteor Society recommends finding a dark location away from lights, using terrain to block the moon, and giving your eyes 30 minutes to adjust.

Moonrise in Palm Springs is around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, earlier in the night you may have a chance to catch rare “earthgrazers” low on the horizon.

Top local viewing spots include Joshua Tree National Park’s Cap Rock, Ryan Mountain, Hidden Valley, and Quail Springs, which are all part of the park’s International Dark Sky designation.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Tuesday at 8 p.m. Officials urge visitors to hydrate, avoid hiking to remote spots at night, and pull fully off roadways if stopping. Red lights are preferred over flashlights to preserve night vision.

More on the Perseids:

The meteors are fragments from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle burning up in Earth’s atmosphere, known for their speed and bright fireballs. Even in challenging moonlight, local astronomers say the Perseids are worth catching and this week’s sky show is just the start.

Later this week, Twentynine Palms hosts the AREA 29: Galactic Gathering from Aug. 14–17, a citywide celebration of UFOs, sci-fi, and stargazing, including a special “Alien Probe” stargazing night at the 29 Palms Inn.

Also on Aug. 16 the Sky's the Limit Observatory in Twentynine Palms will host Dr. Eric Mamajek who will explore "How many planets like earth might there be?" The program starts at 8:30pm and includes telescope stargazing. Tickets are $20 and must be reserved in advance.

Share your sky-watching photos with KESQ News Channel 3 by emailing us at share@kesq.com