The Shops at Palm Desert to host inaugural nonprofit fair

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Shops at Palm Desert, in partnership with the YMCA and the Academy of Musical Performance, will host its inaugural nonprofit fair later this month aimed at connecting the community with numerous organizations throughout the Coachella Valley.

The free, all-ages event will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 29 at 72840 CA-111.

It will feature live music from 3-5:30 p.m. by the Academy, a kids craft zone hosted by the YMCA, a giveaway with prizes and a chance to win a $300 gift card pack.

Several nonprofit organizations at the event will include resources in animal welfare, health, food access, family support, environmental care and youth services.

More information can be found at shopsatpalmdesert.com/event/nonprofit-fair-at-the-shops/.