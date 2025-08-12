Skip to Content
Three hikers rescued with heat-related ailments on trail near Thermal

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Three hikers were rescued by helicopter today, with one suffering moderate injuries in a trail near Thermal.   

The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday near Painted Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said the hikers suffered heat-related ailments at Painted Canyon Trail, with one medically treated and the two others refusing medical treatment at the scene.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Rescue 9 helicopter hoisted the three hikers out of the area and transported the victim to a hospital by ground ambulance.

Identifying information on the individuals was not immediately available.

City News Service

