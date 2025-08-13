Cathedral City Police investigate shooting death of teen

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Cathedral City Wednesday night after witnesses say they heard gunshots then saw a car speed away, leaving a male lying on the sidewalk.

Shots were reported coming from near the corner of Mission Indian Trail and Whispering Palms Trail, just south of Ramon Road, just after 8:00 p.m. An area resident says that around that time, she saw three teenage males near that corner as she drove by. Shortly thereafter, she heard the gunshots and saw one of the boys was down. Other witnesses say they saw a car speeding away after they heard the shots.

A police investigator says a group of teens in that area had a confrontation with some people in a vehicle, and someone in the vehicle shot at the victim.

When police arrived, they found a teen male suffering from a gunshot wound. They initiated CPR until paramedics arrived to perform lifesaving measures, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say no suspects are in custody at this time.

Whispering Palms Trail is closed from Ramon Road to Mission Indian Trail while police are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Shifting Sands to Sky Blue Water Trail is also impacted.

