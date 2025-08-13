Fraud officials are reminding older adults to ‘not engage’ as scam cases rise

PALM DESERT, Calif (KESQ) – Coachella Valley residents are continuously facing scams through phone calls, texts, emails and more. Now organizations are hoping to bring necessary education to the community to prevent money loss or other damages.

Assemblymember Greg Wallis partnered with the Desert Recreation District to host a Senior Scam Awareness Seminar at the Palm Desert Community Center. Resident told News Channel 3, it was helpful and they think there needs to be more scam awareness events.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from residents on how scams have impacted them, and what officials are advising them to do.