Indio Teen Center discusses rise in AI friendships

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Some teens aren't texting friends, they're chatting with Artificial Intelligence (AI) instead.

According to a new study by Common Sense Media, 72% of teens have used AI companions at

least once, and 52% qualify as regular users who interact with AI platforms multiple times a month.

Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Riverside County, said leaning too much on technology can be risky.

"There's lots of data related to too much screen time in general can disrupt sleep patterns," Dr. Limon-Rocha said. "Technology can bring us information, but also with that wealth of information, we can be exposed to things that are really difficult."

She said she encourages teens to build real human connections.

"That connection of someone hearing the highs, the wonderful things and also the difficult things is important," Dr. Limon-Rocha said.

Connecting face to face is at the heart of what the Indio Teen Center does said Karla Martinez, the center's community program assistant.

"We offer a lot of different programs here," Martinez said. "We do culinary, sports, crafts and boxing every day."

She said she has noticed teens engaging more with their phones.

"I definitely think it's social media," Martinez said. "Part of it is AI. AI is everywhere now."

Even as teens turn to AI, she said the center offers plenty of real world opportunities, something one teen said she appreciates.

"I really like that they do so many activities," Viviana Terriquez teen center attendee said.

The Indio Teen Center is a free city-run after school program open to current 8th -12th grade students. The founder said enrollment is now open and directs those interested to visit the website.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from Terriquez about what it's like growing up in a world with AI.