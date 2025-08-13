‘Joy Calls’ help seniors stay connected, offer companionship

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives, from entertainment and communication to healthcare.

Now it's being used to help local seniors through phone calls.

The so-called "Joy Calls" are designed to offer seniors companionship, reminders, and wellness check-ins.

Families can sign up for the free service and schedule calls for older loved ones who may need a friendly voice to keep them engaged.

Creators say "Joy's" voice is extremely realistic, and she's able to chat with seniors and remember details from previous conversations.

They say the calls are not meant to replace the personal human connections, but rather should be considered a tool to help seniors stay connected when family and caregivers are not available.

ONSCREEN Inc. is the company behind the technology. ONSCREEN CEO Costin Tuculescu says, "We're doing our part to give families peace of mind, make sure Mom's doing well, give Mom engagement and interesting things to talk about. Our AI companion is only going to get better over time, potentially bringing news, the weather, everything all through just a landline a simple phone. So there's no apps, no screens, nothing for them to install. Just pick up the phone when it calls and it's Joy."

The free service just launched here in southern California.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Tuculescu to get more details.