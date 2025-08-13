Local nonprofit mentors vulnerable kids in the Coachella Valley

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – An Indio nonprofit is ensuring vulnerable Coachella Valley students are guided down the right path.

Friends of the Children Coachella Valley is still in its first year of serving children and their families in the desert, but its nationwide parent organization, Friends of the Children has been operating for over 30 years.

The Coachella Valley chapter hosted an open house Wednesday morning. Local city leaders and nonprofits gathered at its Indio office for an introduction to the services they provide. Organizers also provided tours of the nonprofit's clubhouse – a safe space where the children they support have access to Wi-Fi, technology, and other things that may be difficult to find at home.

Friends of the Children is designed to provide long-term support for 24 valley kids. These kids and their families often face food and housing insecurity.

Three full-time mentors provide one-on-one support and often work ten-hour days.

The kids in the program are referred to the nonprofit by both Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts. According to the nonprofit, faculty identifies students who may need extra support.

Now, the the nonprofit said it is looking to expand their team and services. A spokesperson with the organization said they are looking for additional funding to hire engagement coordinators to work with families in need to secure affordable housing and other services.

News Channel 3 is breaking down the mentorship the nonprofit provides and how it differs from other youth services organizations in the Coachella Valley. Stay tuned at 4, 5, and 6 for more.