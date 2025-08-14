Backpack Bonanza serving over 2,200 Coachella Valley students

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is kicking off its 15th annual Backpack Bonanza this morning at 6:30 a.m.

This is a drive-thru event, and a child must be present in the vehicle to receive a backpack.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, the rescue mission has collected more than 2,200 backpacks. Each bag is filled with essential school supplies to support local students in need.

Volunteers have spent the week organizing and packing the backpacks to ensure every student receives the tools they need for a successful school year.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 throughout the day for full coverage and stories on the impact of this year’s Backpack Bonanza.