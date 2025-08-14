Cathedral City to celebrate 100th anniversary with films screening

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City officials will host a commemorative event later this month to mark 100 years since the first recorded land marker that showed the official development of the city.

The centennial celebration will feature a screening of two films that depict the city and history at Mary Pickford Theatre.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 at 36850 Pickfair St.

Organizers said "Palm Springs Weekend," a 1963 film shot in Cathedral City and "Cathedral City: Built by Grit and Grace,'' a short documentary about the city's history will screen at the theatre, with free refreshments provided.

In collaboration with the city's Historic Preservation Committee, attendees will receive an exclusive 100th anniversary swag bag