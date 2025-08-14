Firefighters save one injured in canal crash

By WFTX Digital Team

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WFTX) — UPDATE 12:04 p.m.:

A 29-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after her vehicle struck a utility pole and ended up in a canal in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police officers responded to a vehicle in a canal near SW 2nd Terrace on Wednesday evening. The driver, police say, had struck an LCEC utility pole, causing approximately $2,000 in damage, before the SUV went into the water.

Three officers, along with Cape Coral Fire Department personnel, entered the canal to rescue the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle.

Officers say the driver had bloodshot, glossy eyes, slurred speech, was unable to answer questions, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

Cape Coral firefighters and Lee County EMS provided medical assistance, and the driver was transported to Cape Coral Hospital for evaluation.

Officers say they went to the hospital and advised the driver that was under investigation for DUI. Based on the findings, she was placed under arrest.

She was arrested for DUI with property damage and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

UPDATE 8 a.m.:

Cape Coral Police add that the driver struck an LCEC pole before going into the canal. They expect to share more details later today.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

A woman was rescued from a submerged vehicle after her car went into a canal in Cape Coral, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Cape Coral firefighters, Cape Coral Police Department, and Lee County Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a car in a canal in the 200 block of SW 22nd Place on Wednesday evening. They said first responders worked quickly, with firefighters and police officers entering the water to get the victim out of the vehicle.

The woman appeared to have non-life threatening injuries when rescued, CCFD said.

Cape Coral Fire Department divers then conducted an underwater search to ensure there wasn’t anyone else in the underwater vehicle. The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating the cause of the incident.

