Local volunteers provide support to foster youth in CASA program 

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) -- Riverside County volunteers with Voices for Children are providing a new level of support and mentorship to youth in the foster care system through the organization's CASA program.

CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, support foster children's educational and domestic needs, something officials say is a growing need in the Coachella Valley with 25% the county's foster youth coming from the area.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with a local Voices for Children volunteer and former foster care youth who say the program changed their lives.