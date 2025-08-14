New K-9 joins PSPD, marking first female K-9 team in the department’s history

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Zita and her K-9 handler, Officer Sandoval, will be deployed to Palm Springs International Airport, where they will join another PSPD pup, K9 Apollo, sniffing firearms and explosives.

K-9 Zita and Officer Sandoval will also be the first female K-9 team in the department's history. The two graduated from the K-9 academy in late June, according to the department.

Stay with News Channel 3 to meet Zita and Officer Sandoval.