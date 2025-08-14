Palm Springs International Airport adds nonstop service to Austin via Southwest Airlines 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport will launch a seasonal nonstop service to Austin, Texas next year via Southwest Airlines.

"Adding Southwest on the Austin route gives travelers more choices than ever,'' Executive Director of Aviation at PSP Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. "When airlines compete, travelers often benefit with more convenient schedules and competitive fares -- and that's great news for anyone flying between Palm Springs and Austin."

Travelers at PSP will have more options to travel to Austin with Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines, officials said.

The service will be offered Saturdays and Sundays aboard Boeing 737 fleet from March 5 through April 6, 2026.