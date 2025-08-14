Palm Springs Swim Center will expand hours in September

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In an effort to promote the city of Palm Springs' objectives of health, wellness and year-round recreation, city officials will expand the swim center's hours of operation starting next month, it was announced today.

"This exciting change comes in response to growing community interest and a commitment to providing greater access to aquatic programs and recreational swimming,'' officials said.

The swim center, at 405 S. Pavillion Way, will launch the new hours Sept. 22, and it will vary depending on the day. The hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

"We're excited to offer more flexibility for our residents and visitors to enjoy the swim center,'' Parks and Recreation Director Nicholas Gonzalez said in a statement. "Whether you're an early riser looking to swim

before work or a family wanting more weekend recreation, these new hours are designed to better serve our community."

More information can be found at palmspringsca.gov/recreation, or through the Parks and Recreation Department, at 760-323-8272.