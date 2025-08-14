Suspects caught in Brawley with stolen vehicle from Riverside

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects are behind bars after they were caught driving a vehicle stolen out of Riverside, California, but that's not all police found in the car.

Law enforcement says the two suspects claimed they did not know where the checks came from.

The Brawley Police Department says a 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Coachella were arrested after one of their cameras captured a stolen BMW entering the city.

Police say they followed the car and stopped the suspects at a B Food Mart gas station.

"An inventory search was later conducted in the vehicle which they located over $28,000 in cashier checks," said Interim Cmdr. Mark Cano.

“The subjects made allegations that they didn’t know that the cashiers checks were in the vehicle and they also claimed that the vehicle that they had gotten permission to take the vehicle which was stolen," said Interim Cmdr. Cano.

The 24-year old suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail, while the 16-year old suspect is being held at the Imperial County juvenile hall.

They are both being charged with conspiracy possession of a stolen vehicle and check fraud.