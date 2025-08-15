12 local nonprofit organizations to compete for $20K Desert Fast Pitch

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Twelve nonprofit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley will compete for up to $20,000 cash grants in the annual Desert Fast Pitch later this year in Palm Desert, it was announced today.

The final day of the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at University of California, Riverside Palm Desert campus, at 75080 Frank Sinatra Drive.

"Desert Fast Pitch is a Shark Tank-style program where nonprofit leaders will learn how to craft and deliver a compelling three-minute pitch," organizers said. "Twelve nonprofits will be selected to participate in an intensive training program focused on storytelling, fundraising, marketing and leadership."

NPO Centric, a Regional Access Project Foundation program that helps nonprofits build professional development and hands-on training, will host the event.

Participating organizations will include 4ShayJ Foundation, Consejo de Federaciones Mexicanas, Friends of the Children - Coachella Valley, Grandparents Love, Greater Palm Springs Tourism Foundation, Harc Inc., Hanson House Foundation, Integrated Learning Institute, SafeHouse of the Desert, the Exception, Tools for Tomorrow and We Can Fish.

These organizations were selected because they all provide programs or services that align with RAP Foundation's priorities of health, wellness or juvenile intervention within Riverside County's district four area, which includes Bermuda Dunes, Desert Hot Springs, Indio Hills, Mecca and Palm Springs.

All organizations were involved in a seven-week training program that started Thursday and will conclude with the semi-final competition on Sept. 25 in Palm Desert.

Training workshops will include orientation, storytelling, written appeal development, fundraising plan, marketing plan and leadership plan.

All nonprofits that complete the program will receive a $1,000 participating grant and finalists will earn an additional $1,000, organizers said.

First-place winners will receive $20,000, second-place winners will receive $15,000 and $10,000 for third place. In addition, a $5,000 cash grant will be awarded to the audience choice winner, $1,000 for best portfolio and $1,000 for most improved award.

All cash grants will total more than $50,000.

"This is more than a competition. It's a exciting opportunity for nonprofit leaders to gain valuable skills, build powerful connections and compete for significant funding to support their missions,'' officials said.