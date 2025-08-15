Banning man accused of murder in Moreno Valley, victim identified

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's investigators announced the arrest of a suspect accused in a Friday morning homicide out of Moreno Valley.

The incident was reported around 4:00 a.m. in the 13000 block of Day Street.

Investigators said the victim, 19-year-old Angelo Leivas, was found Friday morning with apparent gunshot wounds.

They said Leivas was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators said the suspect fled the location of the shooting in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

They received a description of the suspect vehicle, which they said was found about an hour later in Moreno Valley.

The driver in the vehicle, described as a 19-year-old man from Banning, was detained and taken to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station for further investigation.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.

