Desert Recreation District partners with CVAG to maintain CV Link

La Quinta, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Recreation District is now officially partnering with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) to maintain the CV Link. The 40-mile multi-use pathway connects communities, parks, and destinations throughout the Coachella Valley.

The partnership went into effect Tuesday and is aimed at ensuring the long-term upkeep and safety of the pathway, which is designed for pedestrians, cyclists, and low-speed electric vehicles.

DRD attendants are now deployed daily along the route. Their responsibilities include picking up trash, cleaning rest areas, maintaining water fountains and benches, and reporting any graffiti, damage, or other issues that may arise.

