Mission Springs Water District Holds Drawing Contest for K-12 Students

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Mission Springs Water District has invited kindergarten through 12th-grade students living in Desert Hot Springs to submit artwork focused on themes of water conservation and groundwater protection for a chance to win an assortment of prizes, it was announced today.

The annual contest will involve creating an original picture drawing involving saving water, proper disposal of fats, oils and grease, water-wise car washing, drinking water equality, not flushing wipes and water-efficient desert landscaping.

Officials said the drawing must be submitted on white paper using either crayons, paint or colored pencils. Computer-generated artwork will not be accepted.

The deadline to submit is Oct. 1 for students living in Desert Hot Springs and the surrounding area.

The top 12 entries will be featured in the 2026 community calendar, and winners will receive Amazon gift cards with prizes valued at $150 for first place, $100 for second, $50 for third and $25 for all other selected drawings.

More information can be found at www.MSWD.org/calendarcontest.