PSUSD students sign pledge against hate speech during district-wide campaign

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – PSUSD students are working to end hate speech in their classrooms through the district wide campaign "PSUSD Stands Up to Hate." District officials say the program is to combat hate speech and promote inclusivity within its schools and the broader community.

The district has developed resources to prevent and address hate speech, which the students learn and discuss throughout the week. Through the "PSUSD Stands Up to Hate" initiative, the district says it looks to create a culture of respect and understanding, and for students to feel safe and valued.

