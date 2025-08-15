Search continues for Cabazon baby kidnapped in Yucaipa

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities continue to search for a baby originally from Cabazon who was kidnapped in Yucaipa.

Seven-month-old Emmanuel was kidnapped outside a retail store in Yucaipa after his mother was attacked.

Authorities said no suspect information is available.

"Investigators from our Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the reported kidnapping of a seven-month-old, after the child’s mother reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard last night. K9 scent-tracking dogs were deployed but the child was not located."

According to KABC, Emmanuel is one of five children in the family from Cabazon.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike onesie. He weighs about 21 pounds, is approximately 24 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and is cross-eyed.

If you have any information, call 911 or Sheriff’s dispatch at 909-387-8313.