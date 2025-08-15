Suspect detained after search in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 was following breaking news Friday night regarding a suspect search in Palm Desert, which ended with a suspect being detained.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Warner Trail and Mountain View after 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect reportedly did not yield, initiating a pursuit.

Investigators said the driver abandoned the vehicle in the 76000 block of Kentucky Avenue, fleeing on foot.

A perimeter was set up - and a heavy police presence spotted in the area.

Several viewers called in Friday night, saying they heard a helicopter announcement - urging residents to stay indoors.

After 8:00 p.m., investigators told News Channel 3 the suspect had been located and detained.

