Valley residents discuss impacts of rising costs

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The cost of food, including at home and away from home, is up 9.4% on the year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Valley residents told News Channel 3 the spike it causing them to be more conscious of their spending.

"It's just going with the flow right now and just budgeting and spending for what you need," Randy Lamere, a Thousand Palms resident, said.

Residents said some grocery items have remained consistent but certain foods they purchase regularly are rising, including beef. The Department of Agriculture reports the cost of beef is rising, with it now retailing for $9.26 per pound.

The Consumer Price Index also shows steak and ground beef prices are up 12.4% and 10.3%, respectively. Lamere has noticed these prices, but said it also depends on where you shop.

“I can go here [Walmart] and I can buy a tri-tip and it’s like 30 bucks," He said. "But if I go out to Indio to Winco it’s $15. You learn after a while of what’s what. And you know, if I want to have a tri-tip I’ll go out there. It’s no big deal.”

