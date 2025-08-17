Skip to Content
News

Custom Canines working to support veterans living with PTSD

By
August 17, 2025 10:36 PM
Published 10:31 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - About 8% of U.S. veterans have been diagnosed with PTSD at some point of their lives according to current estimates by Hill and Ponton a leading law firm.

The firm says that percentage is possibly higher among those who served in recent conflicts or are registered with the VA, which repots 7% of veterans will have PTSD.

In the Coachella Valley Custom Canines, a nonprofit, is working to provide support to Veterans and other individuals living with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

For anyone interested in more information about the organization, contact Bob@customcanines.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. to hear from the organization and a patient.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content