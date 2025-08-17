Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens After Weeklong Closure

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is back open after being closed for more than a week due to electrical issues.

The shutdown began Friday, August 8, when technicians discovered a malfunctioning motor contactor, a component that provides power between the tram drive and motor. Repairs were delayed while crews located the replacement part. Once installed, the tramway underwent testing before reopening on Saturday.

The reopening comes just weeks before the tramway’s scheduled annual maintenance closure. The last day of operation will be September 7, with reopening planned for October 13. Projects during the closure will include replacing one of the tram’s cables, repainting, repaving, and other refurbishments.

The tramway is now running on its regular schedule, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Visitors can enjoy cooler mountain temperatures, hiking trails, restaurants, gift shops, and scenic views.

August has also been designated as First Responders Month at the tramway. Free admission for police, fire, and EMT personnel, along with discounted entry for up to four guests, has been extended through September 7 to account for time lost during the closure.

Several seasonal events are scheduled in the coming months, including the annual Tram Road Challenge in October, the debut of an Autumn Fest celebration, and the snow guessing contest beginning October 1.

For more information, visit pstramway.com.