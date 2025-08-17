Skip to Content
Pedestrian injured in two vehicle crash in Indio

Jesus Reyes
By
Published 5:50 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)  - A traffic collision in Indio left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

CAL FIRE said the crash happened at Clinton St. and Miles Ave. just after 12 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the two-vehicle traffic collision where one pedestrian was pinned after the car left the roadway. Crews successfully extricated the patient.

First responders said one patient with serious injuries and another patient with minor injuries were transported to a local hospital.

Shay Lawson

