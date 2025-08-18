54-year-old man accused of attempted rape near Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - A 54-year-old man was arrested after being accused of attempted murder and attempted rape in the Whitewater area over the weekend.

The incident was first reported on Saturday at approximately 7:10 a.m. on the 60000 block of Dillon Road.

"The victim stated that a subject armed with a knife had attempted to rape her. She was able to get away and call for help," writes the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect nearby.

The suspect is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains in custody on $1 million bail. He faces charges of burglary, attempted rape, and attempted murder.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

