Gathering of Nations Powwow to end in 2026 after 42 years

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Gathering of Nations Powwow, one of Albuquerque’s largest events, announced its final year in 2026.

In a news release, officials said after 43 years, the event will come to an end, saying, “The only comment from The Gathering of Nations Limited is ‘There comes a time.'”

The event is held at Expo New Mexico in April and considered North America’s largest pow wow. Reilly White, a finance professor at the University of New Mexico, estimates this event generates about $30 million for the city.

“When people come here, they stay in hotels, they spend money in restaurants, they spend money at the event itself. But there’s a whole slew of indirect economic effects that happen as well. This spills over to things like transportation, retail, cultural attractions in town and even grocery and food suppliers,” White said. “Everything from hotel workers to native artisans, from taxi drivers to restaurant tours, the ripple effect is going to touch every corner of Albuquerque. It’s an economic shock and a cultural loss all rolled into one thing.”

Organizers said the final theme title will be “The Last Dance.” The occasion has drawn over 3,000 Indigenous, Native American and Indian dancers and singers representing more than 500 tribes from Canada and the United States each year.

White said that even though Albuquerque’s economy is about $60 billion, a $30 million event still has a big impact.

“In the absence of something like the gathering of nations, what is another way to celebrate those different cultural aspects that can help drive a future interest and pride in New Mexico and also the region,” White said.

Expo New Mexico sent a statement about the decision:

“The Gathering of Nations has been celebrating indigenous culture for over 40 years, for which Expo New Mexico has been fortunate to partner with Gathering for nearly a decade. While we are saddened to learn that this will be their final year, we congratulate the Matthews family for their dedication and commitment in hosting such a culturally significant event in Albuquerque and wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”

